Rosneft, CNPC Switch to Paying for Raw Materials in National Currencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russian oil giant Rosneft and China's CNPC have switched to paying for raw materials in national currencies, the Russian company said on Friday.

"One of the key areas of cooperation between Rosneft and CNPC is oil supplies, the volume of which, in accordance with existing contracts, reaches 40 million tonnes per year.

At the same time, companies have now switched to paying for raw materials in national currencies," Rosneft said in a press release.