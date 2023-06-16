UrduPoint.com

Rosneft, CNPC Switch To Paying For Raw Materials In National Currencies

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Rosneft, CNPC Switch to Paying for Raw Materials in National Currencies

Russian oil giant Rosneft and China's CNPC have switched to paying for raw materials in national currencies, the Russian company said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russian oil giant Rosneft and China's CNPC have switched to paying for raw materials in national currencies, the Russian company said on Friday.

"One of the key areas of cooperation between Rosneft and CNPC is oil supplies, the volume of which, in accordance with existing contracts, reaches 40 million tonnes per year.

At the same time, companies have now switched to paying for raw materials in national currencies," Rosneft said in a press release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Company Oil Same Million

Recent Stories

Biden Did Not Have to Be Talked Out of Call With X ..

Biden Did Not Have to Be Talked Out of Call With Xi After Balloon Incident - Whi ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 74,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Ara ..

Over 74,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform hajj

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N's election campaign: Ma ..

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N's election campaign: Maryam

3 minutes ago
 Asad Rehman assumes additional charge of Chairman ..

Asad Rehman assumes additional charge of Chairman NADRA

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt formulates committee to outsource ..

Balochistan govt formulates committee to outsource health institutions

3 minutes ago
 Ramaphosa Wants to Hold Separate Meeting With Puti ..

Ramaphosa Wants to Hold Separate Meeting With Putin to Discuss BRICS Summit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.