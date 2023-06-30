Rosneft Elects Former Energy Minister of Qatar Al Sada as Chairman of Board of Directors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russian oil company Rosneft on Friday elected Mohammed Bin Saleh Al Sada as the chairman of the board of directors.

"Mohammed Bin Saleh Al Sada, who has 40 years of experience in the energy sector, was elected as the chairman of the board of directors of Rosneft," Rosneft said in a statement.

In addition, Head of Philippine company Oil & Petroleum International Resources Pedro Aquino joined Rosneft board of directors.