Rosneft Expects Growth Of Hydrocarbon Production By About 5% In 2023 - CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Russia's Rosneft increased its hydrocarbon production by 3% in 2022, and expects growth by about 5% in 2023, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Monday

"We are expecting growth. In 2022, it also grew by 3%, and this year it will be more, we expect 5%," Sechin said at India Energy Week.

According to the CEO, Rosneft's hydrocarbon output in January-September of 2022 increased by 2.2% year-on-year to 4.97 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Production of liquid hydrocarbons amounted to 3.81 million barrels per day. In the same period, Rosneft had optimized sales channels, increasing oil supplies to Asia by about a third and fully compensating for the decline in Europe.

More Stories From Business

