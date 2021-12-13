Rosneft Expects Russian Government to Give Company Access to Gas Exports - Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Russian Rosneft energy company expects to get access to the export of gas from Russia, since this will bring revenues to the budget and will at the same time be in line with European legislation, the company's first vice president, Didier Casimiro, says.

"We really expect a positive decision on this issue," Casimiro told the Russian Vedomosti newspaper when asked about Rosneft's chances of getting access to gas exports.

He added that he was in favor of providing access to export pipelines to independent producers since the liberalization of the gas industry is a positive aspect for Russia.

"If we talk about the gas industry in Russia, then the point is not only in additional advantages for the state budget of the country, but also in the European rules of trade," Casimiro said.

Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of Rosneft's access to exports of pipeline gas to Europe is being worked out in the Russian government.