Rosneft IFRS Net Profit Down 8% Y/Y to $10.5Bln, EBITDA Up 9.5% in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian oil giant Rosneft's IFRS net profit amounted to 813 billion rubles ($10.5 billion) in 2022, down 7.9% compared to 2021 due to the influence of the ruble exchange rate and external factors, including assets in Germany, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian oil giant Rosneft's IFRS net profit amounted to 813 billion rubles ($10.5 billion) in 2022, down 7.9% compared to 2021 due to the influence of the ruble exchange rate and external factors, including assets in Germany, the company said.

Rosneft's EBITDA grew by 9.5% to 2.

551 trillion rubles last year, the company said.

Rosneft's capital expenditures increased by 7.9% year-on-year to 1.132 trillion rubles in 2022, according to the report.

Last year, Rosneft reduced the level of financial debt and debt on prepayments by 700 billion rubles, the net financial debt to EBITDA ration for the year did not change and amounted to 1.3x.