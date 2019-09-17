UrduPoint.com
Rosneft In India Discusses Energy Security In Region After Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities

Tue 17th September 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The delegation of Russian energy giant Rosneft, led by CEO Igor Sechin, in India discussed energy security in the region after attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, as well as an increase in Russian oil supplies to Indian refineries, the company said on its website.

The business visit to New Delhi took place on September 17 at the invitation of Indian Minister of Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan.

"During the meeting, urgent issues of cooperation were discussed and, first of all, the situation with the region's energy security in connection with recent attacks on oil production and refining facilities of Saudi Aramco. Particular attention was paid to working out the issue of increasing oil supplies to Indian refineries," Rosneft said.

