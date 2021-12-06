Rosneft, Indian Oil Ink Contract on Russian Oil Supply for 2022 - Kremlin

Russian energy company Rosneft and the Indian Oil Corporation have signed a contract for the deliveries of Russian oil for next year, the Kremlin said on Monday

"The contract for the supply of Russian oil in the period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 between Rosneft and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited," read an entry on the list of Russian-Indian deals signed in the wake of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier in the day.

According to Rosneft's statement, the volume of the fresh contract amounts up to 2 million tonnes of oil, due to be delivered through the Russian port of Novorossiysk.