Rosneft Launched Large Gas Project Kharampur on Time Despite Lack of Funding From BP- Head

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia's Rosneft commissioned the major Kharampur gas project on time in September, despite the lack of funding from its UK partner, BP, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

"The successful implementation of joint projects with BP continues.

In September, we launched the Kharampur gas project exactly on schedule, despite the lack of financing from our partner, which allowed us to increase the company's production by 11 billion cubic meters per year," Sechin told the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Baku.