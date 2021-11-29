Rosneft Offers Russia, China to Eye Joint Development of Technologies in Oil, Gas Industry

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin offered Russia and China on Monday to consider the joint development and implementation of low-carbon technologies and artificial intelligence in the oil and gas industry

Addressing the Russian-Chinese Energy business Forum, Sechin said that Russia and China have significant potential for developing low-carbon energy, adding that hydrocarbon production is becoming more and more advanced.

"In this regard, I would deem it appropriate to consider the possibility of combining our efforts to develop and implement high-tech low-carbon technologies and artificial intelligence systems in the oil and gas industry," he said.