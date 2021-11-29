UrduPoint.com

Rosneft Offers Russia, China To Eye Joint Development Of Technologies In Oil, Gas Industry

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:13 PM

Rosneft Offers Russia, China to Eye Joint Development of Technologies in Oil, Gas Industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin offered Russia and China on Monday to consider the joint development and implementation of low-carbon technologies and artificial intelligence in the oil and gas industry.

Addressing the Russian-Chinese Energy business Forum, Sechin said that Russia and China have significant potential for developing low-carbon energy, adding that hydrocarbon production is becoming more and more advanced.

"In this regard, I would deem it appropriate to consider the possibility of combining our efforts to develop and implement high-tech low-carbon technologies and artificial intelligence systems in the oil and gas industry," he said.

