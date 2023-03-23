UrduPoint.com

Rosneft Plans To Regularly Enter Market With Yuan Bond Placements With Different Terms

Russia's Rosneft is planning to regularly enter the primary market with bond placements in yuan with different maturities, Alexey Lizunov, a senior bank official, said on Thursday.

"In the future, we plan to regularly enter the primary market with bonds in yuan with different maturities," Lizunov said at the Russian financial market forum.

