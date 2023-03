Russian oil giant Rosneft refined 94.4 million tons of oil in 2022, the company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian oil giant Rosneft refined 94.4 million tons of oil in 2022, the company said on Monday.

