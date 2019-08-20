UrduPoint.com
Rosneft Says Cut Oil Production By 1.7Mln Tonnes May1-July 15 Over Transneft's Limitations

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Rosneft Says Cut Oil Production by 1.7Mln Tonnes May1-July 15 Over Transneft's Limitations

Russian energy company Rosneft said in a statement on Tuesday that it had been forced to reduce its oil production by 1.7 million tonnes from May 1-July 15 over the national transport monopoly Transneft's limitations on oil intake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russian energy company Rosneft said in a statement on Tuesday that it had been forced to reduce its oil production by 1.7 million tonnes from May 1-July 15 over the national transport monopoly Transneft's limitations on oil intake.

Transneft limited oil intake from Rosneft due to clearing of the Druzhba pipeline after the incident with chlorides-contaminated oil getting there.

All restrictions have already been lifted.

"During the period when oil intake into Transneft's pipeline system was limited (May 1-July 15, 2019), the company was forced to reduce oil production by 1.7 million tonnes," Rosneft said.

The company added that it had reduced daily hydrocarbons production by 3.3 percent in the second quarter of the year, compared to the first quarter, due to Transneft's limitations and the OPEC+ deal.

