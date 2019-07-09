UrduPoint.com
Rosneft Says Forced To Cut Oil Production Over Transneft Actions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russian energy company Rosneft was forced to reduce oil production due to Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft's reduction in oil intake due to the accident with the Druzhba oil pipeline, Rosneft said Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing a source, that Rosneft's output fell from July 1 to July 8 by 11 percent from June's average.

"The forced decrease in production is due to Transneft's reduction in the oil intake to the system of main oil pipelines, which are currently clogged with large amounts of surrogate oil, preventing stable deliveries of raw materials to consumers," a Rosneft spokesman said.

