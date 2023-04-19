Rosneft Says Starts Pilot Development of Ichemminskoye Field of Vostok Oil Project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russia's Rosneft announced on Wednesday that it had startedthe pilot development of the Ichemminskoye field as part of the Vostok Oil project.

"The RN-Vankor company (part of the oil and gas production complex of Rosneft) is starting the pilot development of the Ichemminskoye field of the Vostok Oil project," the company said in a statement.