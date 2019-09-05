UrduPoint.com
Rosneft To Start Building Dalnevostochny LNG Plant With 6.2Mln Tonnes Capacity In 2019

Thu 05th September 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Construction of Dalnevostochny LNG plant in Russia's Far East will start in 2019, and its capacity will reach 6.2 million tonnes, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

Dalnevostochny LNG plant is a joint project of Rosneft and US multinational corporation ExxonMobil.

"This year, shareholders decided to build our own LNG plant with a capacity of 6.

2 million tonnes in De-Kastri [in Russia's Far East]. Due to the geographic proximity of the two countries, production will be also in demand in Japan," Sechin said at a roundtable with Japanese businesspersons, held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

