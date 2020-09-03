UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:26 PM

Rosneft to Sue Yonhap Over Reports on Alleged Deliveries of Its Oil to North Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian oil giant Rosneft said it intended to go to court in connection with the publication of South Korean news agency Yonhap about the company's alleged involvement in the deliveries of oil products to North Korea.

Yonhap reported that North Korean imports of petroleum products from Russia increased by 16 percent year-on-year in 2019 to about $24.8 million. According to the agency, these oil products were produced by two Russian companies, Rosneft and Gazprom.

"The information provided in this article is not factual and aims to harm the industry market competition. Rosneft does not supply North Korea and does not conduct any commercial activity in that country," the company said in a statement.

"Publishing information about Rosneft's involvement in supplies of oil products to North Korea is a provocation. The Company will apply to the court for the protection of its rights and business reputation," it added.

