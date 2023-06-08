Rosneft Transporting 30Mln Tonnes of Oil to China Via Skovorodino-Mohe Pipeline - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Rosneft has confirmed the transportation of 30 million tonnes of oil to China through Skovorodino-Mohe oil pipeline for 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

