Rosneft Transporting 30Mln Tonnes Of Oil To China Via Skovorodino-Mohe Pipeline - Novak

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Rosneft has confirmed the transportation of 30 million tonnes of oil to China through Skovorodino-Mohe oil pipeline for 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"For 2023, Rosneft confirmed the transportation of 30 million tonnes of oil through the Skovorodino-Mohe oil pipeline," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

