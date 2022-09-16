Rosneft Unit in Germany Warns of Possible Oil Cuts From Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) A Rosneft oil refinery in the eastern German town of Schwedt warned on Friday of possible oil shortfall from Russia following its takeover by the German Federal network agency.

"We are preparing for possible short-term limits on crude supply via Druzhba pipeline," PCK Raffinerie said in a statement.

The German Economy Ministry seized three refineries of Russian oil giant Rosneft on Friday, saying this would bring them from under restrictions on doing business with Russia.

PCK Raffinerie, which sits on the Druzhba pipeline, said the move did not mean that it was under trusteeship. The three refineries account for some 12% of Germany's oil processing capacity and are key for its energy security.