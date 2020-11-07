UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rossi Returns As Valencia Rain Puts Brake On Third Practice Times

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Rossi returns as Valencia rain puts brake on third practice times

Valencia, Spain, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Australian Jack Miller heads into European MotoGP qualifying topping the combined practice timesheets after a wet track on Saturday made life difficult for riders in the third session which marked Valentino Rossi's return.

The seven-time world MotoGP champion made his comeback for Yamaha having missed back-to-back races at MotorLand Aragon last month after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 41-year-old was cleared on Friday to compete following two negative tests.

He got the green light to return to the MotoGP 'bubble' too late for Friday's opening two sessions in which Ducati rider Miller set the fastest lap.

After rain overnight, conditions on Saturday proved impossible for anyone to dislodge Miller.

Johann Zarco did best of all on the slippery circuit ahead of Rossi's teammate Maverick Vinales, who must start Sunday's race from the pitlane as punishment for exceeding the number of engine changes.

With three races of the season remaining, Joan Mir heads the battle to succeed Marc Marquez as world champion.

Suzuki's Mir, winless in MotoGP, leads the standings by 14 points from Fabio Quartararo, with both riders sneaking into the practice top 10 and a direct ticket to Q2.

The two fastest riders from Q1 go on to Q2 which determines the make-up of the front four rows of the grid for Sunday's latest instalment in this coronavirus-truncated campaign.

Leading combined practice times after Saturday's third session:1. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 1:32.528, 2. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) at 0.092s, 3. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.276, 4. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.338, 5. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.424, 6. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.629, 7. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 0.731, 8. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.764, 9. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.809, 10. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.877.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Sunday All From Best Top Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler supports publishing houses with AED1 ..

26 minutes ago

Literary committee of Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

28 minutes ago

PM says health card scheme will be extended to ent ..

29 minutes ago

Shaniera asks for small wedding ceremonies amid fe ..

33 minutes ago

ADJD concludes 24th session of lawyer training pro ..

41 minutes ago

FinTech Ripple chooses Dubai International Financi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.