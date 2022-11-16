UrduPoint.com

Rosstat Estimates Russian GDP Decline In Q3 2022 At 4% Y/Y

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Rosstat Estimates Russian GDP Decline in Q3 2022 at 4% Y/Y

The decline in Russia's GDP in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 4% year-on-year, the same drop as in the previous quarter, according to Rosstat's preliminary estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The decline in Russia's GDP in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 4% year-on-year, the same drop as in the previous quarter, according to Rosstat's preliminary estimate.

"The index of the physical volume of gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2022 relative to the corresponding period of 2021, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 96%," Rosstat said in a statement.

The data of the statistical agency turned out to be better than the calculations of the Ministry of Economic Development, which estimated the decline at 4.4%.

