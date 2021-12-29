Russia's inflation reached 8.39% this year, according to Rosstat's preliminary estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russia's inflation reached 8.39% this year, according to Rosstat's preliminary estimate.

"According to preliminary data, the consumer price index in December 2021 will be 100.82%, since the beginning of the year it reaches 108.

39% (in December 2020 it was 100.83%, reaching 104.91% last year)," the agency said.

Thus, the growth in consumer prices exceeded the estimates of the country's authorities and became the highest since 2015, when it reached 12.91%.