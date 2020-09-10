Rosstat Improves Estimate of Russian GDP Decline in Q2 to 8% from 8.5%

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat has improved its estimate of the country's economy slump in the second quarter of 2020 to 8 percent from 8.5 percent, in the first half of the year to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent.

"Russia's GDP in the second quarter of 2020 amounted to 23,288.

2 billion rubles at current prices. The index of the physical volume of GDP relative to the second quarter of 2019 amounted to 92.0 percent ... GDP in the first half of 2020 amounted to 48,605.8 billion rubles at current prices, the index of its physical volume relative to the first half of 2019 amounted to 96.6 percent," the statement says.