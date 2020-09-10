UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosstat Improves Estimate Of Russian GDP Decline In Q2 To 8% From 8.5%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:29 AM

Rosstat Improves Estimate of Russian GDP Decline in Q2 to 8% from 8.5%

Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat has improved its estimate of the country's economy slump in the second quarter of 2020 to 8 percent from 8.5 percent, in the first half of the year to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat has improved its estimate of the country's economy slump in the second quarter of 2020 to 8 percent from 8.5 percent, in the first half of the year to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent.

"Russia's GDP in the second quarter of 2020 amounted to 23,288.

2 billion rubles at current prices. The index of the physical volume of GDP relative to the second quarter of 2019 amounted to 92.0 percent ... GDP in the first half of 2020 amounted to 48,605.8 billion rubles at current prices, the index of its physical volume relative to the first half of 2019 amounted to 96.6 percent," the statement says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

59 seconds ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.