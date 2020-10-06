Rosstat Registered Month-on-Month Deflation of 0.1% in Russia in September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian statistics agency Rosstat recorded a month-on-month deflation of 0.1 percent in the country in September, while annualized inflation last month accelerated to 3.67 percent.

Rosstat published data on monthly annualized inflation with an accuracy of two decimal places for the first time and will do so from now on.

In August, annualized inflation in Russia amounted to 3.6 percent, and was at zero level month-on-month.

"In September 2020, compared to August 2020, the consumer price index was 99.9 percent, compared to December 2019 - 102.9 percent," Rosstat said.