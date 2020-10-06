UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosstat Registered Month-on-Month Deflation Of 0.1% In Russia In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:22 PM

Rosstat Registered Month-on-Month Deflation of 0.1% in Russia in September

Russian statistics agency Rosstat recorded a month-on-month deflation of 0.1 percent in the country in September, while annualized inflation last month accelerated to 3.67 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian statistics agency Rosstat recorded a month-on-month deflation of 0.1 percent in the country in September, while annualized inflation last month accelerated to 3.67 percent.

Rosstat published data on monthly annualized inflation with an accuracy of two decimal places for the first time and will do so from now on.

In August, annualized inflation in Russia amounted to 3.6 percent, and was at zero level month-on-month.

"In September 2020, compared to August 2020, the consumer price index was 99.9 percent, compared to December 2019 - 102.9 percent," Rosstat said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Price August September December 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Armenia ready for 'mutual concessions' with Azerba ..

27 minutes ago

Collins driven on by memories of '$50 and Greyhoun ..

27 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai concludes digital Space Week

38 minutes ago

Dubai Economy announces results of region’s firs ..

39 minutes ago

UNICEF Says 4 Kids Reportedly Killed, 7 Wounded in ..

27 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.