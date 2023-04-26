Rosstat Stops Publishing Data on Oil Production in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) has stopped publishing data on the oil production in the country, according to a report issued on Wednesday.

The report is missing data on oil output in the first quarter of the year.