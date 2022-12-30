Russian statistics agency Rosstat on Friday improved its estimate of Russia's year-on-year GDP growth in 2021 to 5.6% from 4.7%.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian statistics agency Rosstat on Friday improved its estimate of Russia's year-on-year GDP growth in 2021 to 5.6% from 4.7%.

"Rosstat presents the third estimate of GDP for 2021 and the fifth for 2020. GDP for 2021 was 135.295 trillion rubles ($1.8 trillion), the index of the physical volume relative to 2020 was 105.6%, and the deflator index was 119.0%," the agency said in a statement.

According to the Rosstat report, there was an increase in production in 2021 in almost all sectors of the economy compared to 2020.

Rosstat will publish a preliminary estimate of the dynamics of Russia's GDP in 2022 on February 17.

Later in the day, Rosstat said that the decline in Russia's GDP in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 3.7% year-on-year, confirming the preliminary estimate made in mid-November.

"The volume of Russia's GDP for the third quarter of 2022 was 36,828.

8 billion rubles in current prices. The index of its physical volume as compared to the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 96.3%, as compared to the second quarter of 2022 � 107.3%. The GDP deflator index for the third quarter of 2022 against the prices of the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 111.7%, against the prices of the second quarter of 2022 � 99%," Rosstat added.

Despite the changes in the economic situation, the structure of the main components of Russia's GDP in Q3 of 2022 against Q3 of 2021 has not undergone significant changes, Rosstat said. The share of net exports rose from 10.2% to 10.4% due to excess of exported fuel and energy product prices over import prices, the agency said, adding that the share of final consumption expenditure declined from 66.3% to 66.1%, while income remained unchanged at 23.5%.