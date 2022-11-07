UrduPoint.com

Rostec Chief Says Russian-Western Cooperation May Take Decades To Restore

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Rostec Chief Says Russian-Western Cooperation May Take Decades to Restore

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The head of the Russian defense giant Rostec told Sputnik on Monday that he expected industrial cooperation with Western partners to take between 20 and 30 years to resume.

Oleg Evtushenko, the company's executive director, said that Western suppliers of Rostec had been under pressure to cut ties with Moscow since before the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which also led Western governments to ban technology exports to Russia.

"Of course, the relationship with Europe will also be revived. This process will take long ” maybe 20 or 30 years. But the West's attitude to Russia will sooner or later change for the better," he said.

In the absence of supplies from the West, Evtushenko said that Russia was increasing industrial cooperation with the East, notably India and China. He conceded that it would be unfeasible for manufacturers and the Russian economy to buy everything locally.

