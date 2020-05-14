UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Rouhani Instructs Cabinet to Improve Livelihood of Iranians Affected by COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a meeting on Thursday with the members of the government's economic coordination board and instructed the cabinet to take measures to improve the livelihood of Iranian nationals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The goal of all efforts must be to improve the economic conditions and people's living conditions and strengthen hope for the future," Rouhani said as quoted by the presidential press service.

According to the president, the government should manage supply and demand and provide basic goods needed by the people, as well as to use various methods to expand the required exports and imports.

To date, the overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 114,533 after another 1,808 people tested positive over the past 24 hours. The death toll from the pandemic has reached 6,854, while 90,539 people have recovered since Iran reported the first case on February 19.

