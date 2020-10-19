Rouhani Says Iran Ready to Supply Afghanistan With Oil, Gas

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a Monday meeting with Afghan Reconciliation Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah that Iran was ready to supply the neighboring country with oil and natural gas products

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a Monday meeting with Afghan Reconciliation Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah that Iran was ready to supply the neighboring country with oil and natural gas products.

"Iran is ready to connect the gas and oil pipelines to Afghanistan to enable the people of this country to use these types of energy," Rouhani said, as quoted in a statement posted on the presidential website.

The Iranian leader also expressed his nation's support for the longed-for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"We hope that lasting peace and security will be established in this country and that the people of Afghanistan will live in peace. ... As we have always stood by the people of Afghanistan, we will continue to support this country in all aspects and ethnic groups and peace groups, and we hope to see lasting security in this country," Rouhani noted.

The president further stressed that the upcoming opening of the Khaf-Herat railway would boost economic and trade cooperation between the two neighbors.

Abdullah, in turn, thanked Rouhani for the continuous support and efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan, as well as for hosting Afghan refugees throughout the years of war.

"During my visit to Tehran, I had good meetings with the officials of the Islamic Republic and I will send the message of Iranian support to Kabul and follow the agreements between the two countries," the Afghan official said, as quoted in the same statement.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. Both sides have expressed their commitment to reaching a long-lasting and secure ceasefire, despite the uptick in violent clashes and bomb blasts over recent weeks.