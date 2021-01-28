MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Iran exported some $28 billion worth of non-oil commodities over the past 10 months despite US sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Rouhani made his speech during a ceremony where he launched several agricultural projects, according to IRNA.

At the same time, the president mentioned that Iran's imports during the same period amounted to $30 billion.

Rouhani also said that Iran's trade was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and praised the nation for its resistance amid the US pressure.

The United States has imposed a broad array of sanctions on banks, oil and other sectors of Iran's economy following Washington's withdrawal from a multinational nuclear agreement with Tehran in 2018.