UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Says Iran's Non-Oil Exports Over Past 10 Months Reach $28Bln - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rouhani Says Iran's Non-Oil Exports Over Past 10 Months Reach $28Bln - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Iran exported some $28 billion worth of non-oil commodities over the past 10 months despite US sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Rouhani made his speech during a ceremony where he launched several agricultural projects, according to IRNA.

At the same time, the president mentioned that Iran's imports during the same period amounted to $30 billion.

Rouhani also said that Iran's trade was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and praised the nation for its resistance amid the US pressure.

The United States has imposed a broad array of sanctions on banks, oil and other sectors of Iran's economy following Washington's withdrawal from a multinational nuclear agreement with Tehran in 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Washington Nuclear Oil Tehran Same United States 2018 From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

50 seconds ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

58 seconds ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

1 minute ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

31 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

31 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.