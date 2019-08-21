Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday against attempting to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, stressing that previous safety of sea routes would not be guaranteed then

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday against attempting to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, stressing that previous safety of sea routes would not be guaranteed then.

The United States, which withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal back in 2018 and reimposed previously lifted sanctions, seeks to reduce Iran's oil exports through restrictions targeting its oil industry.

"Global powers know that if comprehensive oil sanctions [against Iran] are introduced, and Iran's oil export is brought to zero, international sea routes will not be as safe as they used to be," Rouhani said during talks with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as quoted on the presidential website.