UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Warns 'Global Powers' Against Trying To Bring Iran's Oil Exports To Zero

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:20 PM

Rouhani Warns 'Global Powers' Against Trying to Bring Iran's Oil Exports to Zero

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday against attempting to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, stressing that previous safety of sea routes would not be guaranteed then

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday against attempting to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, stressing that previous safety of sea routes would not be guaranteed then.

The United States, which withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal back in 2018 and reimposed previously lifted sanctions, seeks to reduce Iran's oil exports through restrictions targeting its oil industry.

"Global powers know that if comprehensive oil sanctions [against Iran] are introduced, and Iran's oil export is brought to zero, international sea routes will not be as safe as they used to be," Rouhani said during talks with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as quoted on the presidential website.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iran Nuclear Oil United States 2018 From Industry

Recent Stories

AED7 million to redevelop Abu Dhabi&#039;s Cornich ..

8 minutes ago

PHC orders to reestablish Mansehra toll plaza till ..

33 seconds ago

Section 144 imposed as part of Muharram security m ..

35 seconds ago

DC urges citizens to adopt Eco-friendly bags

37 seconds ago

Shanghai to open China's first press museum

39 seconds ago

Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.