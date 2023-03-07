UrduPoint.com

Round Table Conference On 'Pakistan Olive Value Chain' To Be Held On March 8

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Round table conference on 'Pakistan Olive Value Chain' to be held on March 8

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad in collaboration with Embassy of Italy and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation are organizing a day-long round table conference on 'Pakistan Olive Value Chain, for the development of olive cultivation and value addition.

The prime objective of the event is to bring together all institutions and stakeholders involved in olive farming and value addition to present for discussion the draft of the action plan and policy recommendations for a holistic development of the olive value chain in the country, said Dr Hassan Tariq, National Project Director Olive Cultivation Programme.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that International Center for Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies, the implementing agency of the Olive Culture Project is also collaborating in the round table conference, which would discuss an holistic and multi-professional mechanism for Pakistani Olive Value Chain.

The event is scheduled to be held on March 8 (Wednesday), which would be attended by the Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferratese, Ms. Emanuela Benini, Director Italian Agency for cooperation AICS and other relevant stakeholders and development agencies, he added.

Meanwhile, he said that Pakistan Agriculture Research Council would organize 'National Olive Culture Seminar', to encourage and promote olive cultivation across the potential areas of the country to enhance domestic edible oil production, besides reducing reliance on imported commodity.

The seminar would be organized under National Olive Cultivation Programme in collaboration with international donor agencies, development partners and local industry involved in olive production and its value addition, he said adding that the event would also be attended by the olive experts, research scientists from different countries including Spain and Italy and share their knowledge and experiences for promotion of olive cultivation in the country.

Besides, a large number of local farmers, representatives of industrial sector, research scientists, academia and representatives of provincial agriculture extension would also attend the seminar and share inputs for the development of olive culture in the country, he added.

Dr Tariq further informed that the government has set a target to impart training to over 2,800 olive farmers and stakeholders during the tree plantation campaign for the current season for encouraging and developing olive farming in potential areas across the country.

During the current spring tree plantation drive about 47 training program would also be organized in different areas to introduce farmers with international best practices for olive cultivation, farm management and productivity enhancement, he added.

Besides, the farmers would be trained on orchard management, and value addition of the olive to enhance their farm income, whereas they would also be introduced to the latest marketing techniques, labelling and branding, he added.

Dr Tariq further informed that over 1.2 million olive plants will be planted during the current spring tree plantation campaign across the country for strengthening the national efforts to enhance the output of domestic edible oil for reducing reliance on the imported commodity and save much-needed foreign exchange.

In this regard, the olive plantation would be carried out over 8,900 acres across the country, besides the launch of a campaign on wild olive grafting across the four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir toattain oil for local consumption, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Agriculture Oil Spain Italy Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Event All From Government Industry Share Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

14 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

21 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

23 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

25 minutes ago
 KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop ..

KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop $50m manufacturing facility

29 minutes ago
 What is Shab-e-Bara’at and why it is important?

What is Shab-e-Bara’at and why it is important?

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.