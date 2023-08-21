Open Menu

Roundtable Discussion On 'Economic Policy Reforms In Pakistan' Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 11:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):A roundtable discussion for Economic Policy Reforms in Pakistan was held at Planning and Development (P&D) Board, here on Monday.

The event was held under the convenorship of the Chairman, Planning & Development Board, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

Addressing the event Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, expressed his gratitude for participating in the discussion on vital topics. He stated, "In order to end the economic crisis, we must execute wise policies and make reforms for the benefit of the nation." The main titles of this discussion included "Achieving Fiscal Sustainability and Transforming the Private Sector", "Unleashing Agri-Food Sector & Achieving Sustainable Energy" and "Addressing Learning Poverty and Eliminating Child Stunting".

Panelists included Shahid Hafeez Kardar, Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Osman Waheed, Shahzad Saleem, CEO Nishat Group, Omar Saeed, Service Industries, Iqrar Ahmed Khan VC, Agriculture University Faisalabad, Ahsan Waheed Rathore, VC, UHS, Faisal Bari, Director, IDEAS, Dr.

Haadia Majid, LUMS, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Energy Expert, Adnan Ghumman, Senior Economist, World Bank Pakistan and government officials, academicians, think tanks and others attended the roundtable discussion.

Concluding the discussion, Secretary P&D Board, Nadir Chatha, thanked the World Bank and PIDE for holding the discussion on such important subjects and stating that "it will help better restructure our economy as we currently experience a prolonged economic depression." He also distributed souvenirs to the organisers.

