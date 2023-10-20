Roundup: S. Korea freezes policy rate at 3.5 pct for 6th time

South Korea's central bank on Friday froze its policy rate for the sixth successive time this year on greater worry about economic downturn

Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Rhee Chang-yong and other monetary policymakers decided to leave the benchmark seven-day repurchase rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.

It was in line with market expectations. According to the Korea Financial Investment Association's poll of 100 fixed-income experts, 90 percent predicted the rate freeze this month.

The BOK had put the rate on hold in February, April, May, July and August after delivering interest rate hikes by 3.0 percentage points between August 2021 and January 2023.

The consecutive rate freeze came on the back of rising concerns about economic slowdown, affected by soft global demand for locally-made products and higher borrowing costs that roiled the real estate market.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, continued to fall for the 12th successive month through September.