UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Royal Bank Of Scotland Profit Surges, As Bank's New CEO Sets Climate Goal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:26 PM

Royal Bank of Scotland profit surges, as bank's new CEO sets climate goal

Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday said its net profit almost doubled last year to 3.1 billion, as new chief executive Alison Rose placed climate at the top of her agenda

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday said its net profit almost doubled last year to 3.1 billion, as new chief executive Alison Rose placed climate at the top of her agenda.

Rose said in the earnings statement that she planned also to roughly halve the size of the Edinburgh-based lender's small investment banking arm.

RBS said its profit after tax jumped to 3.1 billion ($4.0 billion, 3.7 billion euros) in 2019 from �1.62 billion a year earlier.

Looking to the future, Rose said "climate, and the role we can play in accelerating the transition to a low carbon economy" was among her "initial areas of focus where we can make a substantial impact".

She expressed "an ambition to take the lead in combating the causes of climate change".

Rose added: "Today, we are setting a bold new ambition -- to be a leading bank in the UK & Republic of Ireland helping to address the climate challenge; by making our own operations net carbon zero in 2020."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Lead Ireland United Kingdom 2019 2020 From Top Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

23 minutes ago

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

54 minutes ago

Hopes pale for German growth rebound after late 20 ..

45 minutes ago

Golf: Leading scores from the second round of the ..

46 minutes ago

Over 30 Countries Assisting China to Combat Novel ..

46 minutes ago

Renault reports net losses of 141 million euros in ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.