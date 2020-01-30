Royal Dutch Shell says annual net profit slides 32%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said its net profit slid by almost one third last year, hit by lower oil prices.

Profit after tax slumped 32 percent to $15.8 billion (14.4 billion euros) in 2019 compared with a year earlier, the Anglo-Dutch giant said.