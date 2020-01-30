UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Royal Dutch Shell Says Annual Net Profit Slides 32%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:05 PM

Royal Dutch Shell says annual net profit slides 32%

Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said its net profit slid by almost one third last year, hit by lower oil prices

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said its net profit slid by almost one third last year, hit by lower oil prices.

Profit after tax slumped 32 percent to $15.8 billion (14.4 billion euros) in 2019 compared with a year earlier, the Anglo-Dutch giant said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Nintendo logs nine-month profit leap, upgrades ann ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi Official Kit & Teaser of Official A ..

10 minutes ago

4 in 5 (80%) Pakistanis consider their overall qua ..

17 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

5 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg Seeks to Register Own Name, Climate ..

6 minutes ago

China reports 7,711 confirmed cases of novel coron ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.