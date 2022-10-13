UrduPoint.com

RPT - ASEAN Energy Director Says Asia To Choose Energy Supplier With Cheapest Prices

Published October 13, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Asian countries need energy resources, in particular gas, as they are an important part of their energy transition, so the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will choose the supplier of resources that offers affordable prices, ASEAN Center for Energy head Nuki Agya Utama told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Economic development is important, the economy needs energy, and gas is one of the very important parts of the (energy) transition. So, looking at South-East Asia in particular, regardless of the condition between Europe and Russia, we still also need gas as part of the transition process that we currently have," Nuki Agya Utama said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, adding that ASEAN member-states are looking for the energy supplier with the cheapest prices that will later be added "to our energy mix, both for oil energy or power generation.

ASEAN is a political and economic union founded in 1967 to promote economic, political, defense, and cultural cooperation among Southeast Asian countries. Its 10 members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Russia has been an ASEAN Dialogue Partner since 1996.

