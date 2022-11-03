WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US President Joe Biden's decision to release additional oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) ahead of the midterms was political and will not likely lower prices because it signals a panic, a former commissioner in the Texas Railroad Commission, the industry regulator in the top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

Biden has authorized the withdrawal of more than 200 million barrels from the SPR since November 202 and is prepared to release more throughout the winter if necessary. The US president has said his top priority is alleviating the hardship of Americans suffering from the worst inflation in 40 years and high energy prices.

"Absolutely," former Texas oil regulator Ryan Sitton said when asked if Biden's decision was political. "In fact... prices aren't dropping very much as a result of that announcement. In fact, what you're going to see is they're going to go up because as Biden signals a panic, that's going to fuel the market saying maybe there really is demand, there is supply problems.

Biden is reinforcing the narrative that there is a supply problem when he releases additional oil from the US strategic reserve, Sitton said.

Sitton further said Biden's plan of releasing oil from the national reserve to lower gasoline prices is a bad strategy.

"When people start realizing how low the reserve is and in contrast that demand is not shrinking with the recession, we're gonna see incredibly high oil prices," Sitton said.

Last week, data from the Energy Information Administration showed that the US emergency oil reserve is less than 2 million barrels from breaking below the key 400-million-barrel level after the previous week's outflow of almost 3.5 million barrels.

Gasoline at the pump in the United States reached a record high of $5 per gallon in mid-June but has come down since to an average of below $4.