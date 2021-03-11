MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Brazilian economy is currently suffering from one of the worst moments in history as 14 million people are unemployed and the social inequality is rising under the administration of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Vice President of Brazil's Democratic Labour Party (PDT), Ciro Gomes, told Sputnik.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Brazil's GDP fell by 4.5 percent in 2020 and is expected to rebound by 3.6 percent this year, although in 2022 the growth will diminish to 2.6 percent.

"We have to say that Brazil is experiencing the worst socio-economic moment in its history. There are 14 million unemployed, more than 30 million people in the informal sector and hunger has returned to the homes of millions of Brazilians. Moreover, our productive capacity, our industry is languishing, even with potentially generous partnerships, as it could be with Russia and the other members of the BRICS," Gomes, a three-time presidential candidate and a former minister for national integration, said.

Brazil's minimum wage has the worst purchasing power of the last 20 years, while the Brazilian Currency is one of the most devaluated currencies in the world, the prominent opposition figure noted.

"President Bolsonaro's criminal and genocidal pandemic management has aggravated the problems and we see an even more dramatic scenario. However, I know that we can reverse this, I have ideas and I'm going to help Brazil stand up," Gomes, who may run for president again next year, underlined.

Brazil's political landscape transformed this week after a Supreme Court judge annulled criminal convictions against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and restored his political rights, making it possible for the leftist politician to run in the 2022 elections. As Lula enjoys considerable support among the population, he may challenge Bolsonaro's chances for re-election.

Far-right Bolsonaro has said in response that people do not want Lula as president and accused Judge Edson Fachin of having strong ties with the Workers' Party (PT), of which Lula is a member.