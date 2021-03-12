RPT - Canadian Economy Returns Jobs Lost in December, January - Statistics Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Canadian economy has recouped nearly all of the job losses experienced in December and January after employment increased by 259,000 last month, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

"Employment increased by 259,000 (+1.4%) in February, after falling by 266,000 over the previous two months," Statistics Canada said in its Labor Force Survey for February.

Most of the job gains were in the retail trade, and accommodation and food services industries as many businesses reopened their doors following government-mandated lockdowns in the previous two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistic Canada said the national unemployment rate declined by 1.2 percent to 8.2 percent, the lowest level since March 2020. However, the labor force participation rate remained at its lowest level since August, currently sitting at 64.7 percent, it added.