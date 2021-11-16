RPT - Dem Proposal to Ban Oil Exports Would Devastate US Energy Industry, Economy - Experts

SAN ANTONIO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) A ban on US oil exports would devastate the American energy industry and lead to millions of lost jobs in the United States due to the trickle-down effect, industry experts told Sputnik.

In a letter to President Joe Biden last week, several Senate Democrats called for a ban on US oil exports as a means to lower gasoline prices for consumers in the United States.

"That would be devastating to our country if he (Biden) were to do something like that," New Energy Development Company partner Scott Shields said on the margins of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum. "Just the trickle down affect associated with cutting off exports of both oil and then LNG (Liquified Natural Gas), that's the livelihood of literally millions of people in this country."

Shields, a consultant with executive experience at Exxon and Enron, also said the ban on US oil exports would stifle the United States' economic growth and contract the energy business dramatically.

Eduardo Prud'homme, a consultant and former official in Mexico's energy regulatory commission CRE, said a ban on US oil exports also goes against the United States' value of a free market.

"I think that US for me is a champion of free market so it would go against the principle of free markets so I think if we are going to see a future with regions and trade wars, well in the end we need to defend principles," Prud'homme said. "I think that North America should be a free market region, we need to be based on that principle, it's part of democracy."

As gasoline prices increase in the United States, Biden has unsuccessfully tried to convince Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase oil production. Meanwhile, he refuses to tap into the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve claiming it would have a minimal effect on prices at the pump.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States is $3.41, according to the American automobile Association. The highest national average on record for regular gasoline is $4.11 for a gallon in July 2008, data from AAA showed.

Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, pent-up demand has created an oil supply crisis which has sent crude prices skyrocketing from below $49 per barrel at the end of last year to above $80 at present, according to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.