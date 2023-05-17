UrduPoint.com

RPT - Egypt Hopes To Increase Gold Reserves With Abolition Of Customs Duties - Ministry Adviser

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 10:20 AM

RPT - Egypt Hopes to Increase Gold Reserves With Abolition of Customs Duties - Ministry Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The cancellation of customs duties on gold for a period of six months announced by the Egyptian government has brought its price down, catering to Cairo's goal to replenish national gold reserves, Nagy Farag Baki, a gold supply adviser with the Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, told Sputnik.

The temporary tax exemption for gold was adopted by the Egyptian parliament and approved by the cabinet last week, waiving the 5% customs duty in addition to 14% VAT.

"The announcement alone of the abolition of customs duties on the import of gold from abroad contributed to a decrease in its price by 300 Egyptian Pounds ($10)... ” from 2,650 pounds to 2,350 pounds per gram of the most common 21-karat gold," Farag Baki said.

He believes that the price of gold was likely to fall by another 50 pounds, after which it might either fall further or begin to rise, depending on the situation on the world market.

The official said that the temporary tax exemption applied to gold of all forms ” jewelry, coins and ingots ” and all places of origin, as "foreign gold has no nationality." Cairo's goal is to attract solid Currency, given that the "unjustified and serious increase in gold prices in the previous period was caused by an increase in demand with a small amount of strategic gold reserves in Egypt," with foreign imports suspended since 2022, he said.

Gold has been in a rally since November 2022. The revival of growth was facilitated by noticeable purchases of the precious metal by the central banks around the world, which wanted to balance their dependence on the US Dollar. Demand for gold by the banking sector in 2022 was a record for the entire history of observations and amounted to 1,136 tonnes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Import Dollar Parliament Egypt Jewelry Cairo Price November Gold Market All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2023

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health re ..

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health response to COVID-19 pandemic in ..

8 hours ago
 Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1- ..

Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1-0 victory over Milan

8 hours ago
 Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.