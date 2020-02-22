UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - EU Needs Substantial Budget Increase To Face Challenges Of 21st Century - Official

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - EU Needs Substantial Budget Increase to Face Challenges of 21st Century - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The European Union needs to significantly increase its budget if it wants to deal with the challenges of the 21st century, an EU official told Sputnik on Friday amid ongoing budget talks.

The negotiations between the EU heads of state on the next seven-year budget begun on Thursday, and are being chaired by European Council President Charles Michel.

"A substantial budget increase is the most reasonable option for building a Europe that is capable of tackling the challenges of this century," an official.

Last Friday, the EU put forward a budget proposal asking for over 1.09 trillion Euros ($1.18 trillion), which accounts for 1.074 percent of the bloc's gross national income (GNI). These demands, however, are opposed by the so-called frugal four ” Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden ” who are trying to limit the budget to 1 percent of the GNI.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century Europe Budget European Union Austria Sweden Netherlands Denmark

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 February 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

11 hours ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

11 hours ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.