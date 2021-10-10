RPT - Fire Occurs at Oil Depot in Moscow Region - Russian Emergency Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) A fire has erupted at an oil depot in the Moscow region, about 62 miles west of the Russian capital, local emergency authorities told Sputnik.

"Open fire was eliminated at 0:13 (21:13 GMT on Saturday)," a spokesperson of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

Earlier, emergency authorities said that the fire at the oil depot in Ruzsky District had been contained.

Over a dozen people and four vehicles were involved in extinguishing the blaze.