RPT - G7's Russia Oil Price Cap May Destabilize Global Market - Ex-Texas Oil Regulator

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The G7's plan to introduce a price cap on Russian oil may destabilize the global market again, Ryan Sitton, a former commissioner in the Texas Railroad Commission, the oil regulator in the United States' top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

On Friday, the G7 finance ministers agreed to introduce a price cap for Russian oil, according to their joint statement

"What you end up doing is you sort of price fix the entire market is what happens," Sitton said. "The problem with that is that will destabilize (global market) again."

Sitton said that a price cap on Russian oil will may drop the price of a barrel of crude oil below $80 for a short period, but in another year it may climb to $130 a barrel because the world won't be producing enough oil.

Moreover, Sitton explained that oil producers may be dissuaded from investing in more oil production because countries will be more willing to buy discounted oil from Russia.

The G7 member states includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Germany, Japan, and France.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak slammed a price cap on Russian oil as absurd, warning that Moscow would not deliver oil and oil products to countries that support the decision.

