RPT - Gas Prices to Stay at $3 Per Gallon Until at Least Early June - Automobile Association

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) US motorists will face higher than usual gas prices at about $3 per gallon at least until early June, American automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Jeanette Casselano told Sputnik.

"It's likely we may see it drop a little in early June, but do expect it to stay near the $3/gal mark (or higher) for the summer depending on demand and crude oil prices. Today's average is $3.03, so any decrease will be minimal," Casselano said on Tuesday.

The recent spike gas prices has also been influenced by the ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline, prompting the company to shut down operations on May 7 with the system not resuming normal operations until May 15.

The average gas price at present is 17 cents higher than last month and $1.12 higher than last year, the AAA said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, about 37 million Americans expected to travel, mostly by car and airplane, during upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, the AAA added.

The temporary closure of Colonial Pipeline, stretching more than 5,000 miles from refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast and supplying nearly half the gasoline needed on the US East Coast, contributed to the supply and increase in oil prices. The short supplies combined with panic buying caused many stations to run out of gas.