RPT - Iran to Sign Oil, Gas Agreements With Russia Within 6 Months - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Iran hopes to expand energy cooperation with Russia as several bilateral oil and gas agreements are in the pipeline to be signed within the next half a year, Iranian deputy energy minister Ahmad Asadzadeh told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In the course of the latest negotiations between Russia and Iran we have managed to achieve progress on the issue of memorandum realization with Gazprom. I hope that we will manage to conclude several agreements in the next six months," Asadzadeh said.

The deputy energy minister also expressed hope that current conditions on the energy market would "facilitate greater Russian-Iranian cohesion in developing joint projects in oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.

"

On July 19, Russian energy giant Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation. The companies agreed to explore the possibility of cooperation in the development of Iranian oil fields, the implementation of liquefied natural gas projects and the construction of gas pipelines.