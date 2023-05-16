UrduPoint.com

RPT - Iraqi Cabinet Adviser Calls IMF's Forecast On External Debt Decrease 'Very Realistic'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 10:20 AM

RPT - Iraqi Cabinet Adviser Calls IMF's Forecast on External Debt Decrease 'Very Realistic'

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) forecast of a decrease in Iraq's external debt within the current year is "very realistic," as the country's sovereign debt is well within the safe zone, Mazhar Muhammad Salih, a financial adviser to the Iraqi government, told Sputnik.

The IMF's latest report on macroeconomic stability in the middle East and North Africa predicted the Iraqi external debt is to decrease by $1.2 billion to $22 billion in 2023 and further down to $20.8 billion in 2024.

"The International Monetary Fund's estimate of the Iraqi external debt is very realistic, because this debt, which is payable by 2028, is valued at about $22 billion by most forecasts.

The payments on that debt are made by means of annual appropriations within the Iraqi total budget," Salih said.

The financial adviser estimates the Iraqi external debt at less than 10% of the country's GDP, while the internationally accepted safe external debt to GDP share is about 60%.

"Even if we add the internal debt to the equation, which consists exclusively of obligations owed to public financial institutions and amounts to about $50 billion, the total indicator is still in the safe zone and does not exceed 30%," he said.

The Iraqi external debt has been steadily going down since 2018, when it amounted to $27 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa IMF Budget Iraq Middle East 2018 Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

11 hours ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

11 hours ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

11 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.