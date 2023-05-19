UrduPoint.com

RPT - Malaysia Calls On Russia To Provide Assistance In Technology Transfer - Education Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 11:40 AM

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Malaysia is seeking to establish cooperation with Russia in the exchange of technologies, especially those that are well developed in Russia, including robotics or rocket technologies, Malaysian Education Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin told Sputnik.

"Our request is for Russia to assist us ... especially in the transfer of technology, in certain sectors that you (Russia) are very strong ” robotics, rocket science, and all this thing. Because these are the areas in which our universities request that, and they see that Russia can help our universities," Nordin said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

"

The minister added that Malaysia also intended to establish cooperation with Moscow in the exchange of advanced medical sciences, aeronautics, and electrical engineering.

The forum is taking place in the Russian city of Kazan from May 18-19. Nordin, together with Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and food Security Mohamad Sabu, attended the forum, where they agreed with the Russian side to hold a series of meetings to boost cooperation in various areas, including education, trade, and tourism.

