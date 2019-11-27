RPT - Nepalese Foreign Minister Says Discussed Unresolved UN Debt With Guterres at UNGA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told Sputnik that he and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had an opportunity at the UN General Assembly to discuss the outstanding payment owed to the country for its contribution to UN peacekeeping operation.

According to the Himalayan Times, the UN owed Nepal $26 million as of March 2019. Meanwhile, in January, Guterres said that UN members owed almost $2billion in peacekeeping contributions, with the United States responsible for more than 30 percent the sum.

"During the 74th UNGA, I not only talked to the Secretary General, but also to the other assistant secretaries responsible for the peacekeeping missions about the timely settling of the payments, there are some problems. We all know that UN [peacekeeping missions] are facing very critical finial problems," Gyawali said.

The minister remarked that Nepal was nevertheless committed to helping promote global peace.