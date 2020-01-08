UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Oil Ends Down In Sharpest Drop In 2020 As US-Iran Conflict Loses Some Heat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:00 AM

RPT - Oil Ends Down in Sharpest Drop in 2020 as US-Iran Conflict Loses Some Heat

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Oil prices fell about 1 percent in their sharpest drop since the start of 2020 as tensions dissipated on the US-Iran conflict, which sent the market up earlier this week to four-month highs above $70 per barrel.

Brent, the global benchmark for crude, settled down 64 cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $68.27 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent hit $70.75 on Monday, its highest since mid-September.

West Texas Intermediate, benchmark for U.S. crude futures, closed down 57 cents, or also about 1 percent, at $62.70 per barrel. WTI hit $64.72 on Monday, its highest since April.

Much of the oil rally since the start of the New Year was driven by the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani by the United States via an airstrike outside Iraq's Baghdad airport on Friday.

"The 'pain trade' is not up for oil prices in the near term," Scott Shelton, energy futures broker at the ICAP commodities brokerage in Durham, North Carolina, wrote in a market commentary. "While the outcome of the market could be explosive under the right scenario of Iran retaliation, there is clearly more selling in the market than buying.

"

While there has been no direct impact from Soleimani's death on oil production and shipment, crude traders priced in a higher element of risk into the market from the potential of an Iranian retaliation. Both Iran and Iraq are both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which together with Saudi Arabia, account for about 40 percent of the world's oil production.

Since Soleimani's killing, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini and US President Donald Trump have exchanged strike threats. Iraqi lawmakers, angered by a US missile firing on their soil, have voted to evict US troops who have been in the country since the 2003 war waged by the Bush administration. The vote led Trump to warn that he might slap sanctions on Baghdad.

However, with Iran keeping the United States guessing on when and where it would retaliate, analysts said some of the tensions from the conflicts had eased, prompting oil market participants to price down risk factors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Firing World Iran Vote Iraq Oil Trump Baghdad Durham Price United States Saudi Arabia April 2020 Market From Top Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

3 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

3 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

4 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

3 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.